Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hasbro by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300,420 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

