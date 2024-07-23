HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

HBT Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

HBT stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.87. HBT Financial has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBT

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.