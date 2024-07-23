HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.
HBT Financial Trading Up 2.4 %
HBT stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.87. HBT Financial has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on HBT
HBT Financial Company Profile
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HBT Financial
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Mutual vs. Index Funds: What’s the Difference?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Solar Stocks Stumble: Why This Could Be a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Will This Pet Retailer’s Stock Break Out of the Doghouse?
Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.