HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBT opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

