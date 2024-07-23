HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.
HBT Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ HBT opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About HBT Financial
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
