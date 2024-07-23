HC Wainwright Lowers Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target to $7.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance
Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.48. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kezar Life Sciences
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.