HC Wainwright Lowers Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target to $7.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.48. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.