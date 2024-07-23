HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Edap Tms Stock Down 2.5 %

EDAP opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

