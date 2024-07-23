HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.32). HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

