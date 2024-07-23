Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 0.5 %

Helen of Troy stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $56.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

