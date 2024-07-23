Henderson International Income (HINT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Henderson International Income (LON:HINTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson International Income Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HINT opened at GBX 167.31 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.12. Henderson International Income has a 52 week low of GBX 148.45 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.50 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £327.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.75.

Henderson International Income Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Henderson International Income (LON:HINT)

