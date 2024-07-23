Henderson International Income (HINT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson International Income Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HINT opened at GBX 167.31 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.12. Henderson International Income has a 52 week low of GBX 148.45 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.50 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £327.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.75.

Henderson International Income Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

