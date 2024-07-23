Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.01% of Henry Schein worth $1,165,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

