Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HES

Hess Trading Down 1.6 %

HES opened at $150.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.16. Hess has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 105.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 38.2% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 8.9% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.