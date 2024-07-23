Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

