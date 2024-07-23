Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $64.34 on Monday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,556,000 after buying an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,699,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,373,000 after buying an additional 181,718 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 724,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hexcel by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after buying an additional 864,405 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after buying an additional 81,389 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

