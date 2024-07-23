HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.2 %

DINO stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

