HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $600.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

