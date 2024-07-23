Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,784,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.35% of Hormel Foods worth $1,213,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

