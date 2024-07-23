HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,874 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HSBC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in HSBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 1.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in HSBC by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 247,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 3,518.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $789.00.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

