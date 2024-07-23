Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,823 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

