ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,332.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,332 ($17.23) and last traded at GBX 1,328.88 ($17.19), with a volume of 200137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,332 ($17.23).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £873.44 million, a PE ratio of 5,123.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,217.63.

ICG Enterprise Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 13,846.15%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

