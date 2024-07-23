IG Group (LON:IGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $868.50

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 868.50 ($11.23) and last traded at GBX 863.50 ($11.17), with a volume of 30434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 861.50 ($11.14).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 950 ($12.29) to GBX 1,000 ($12.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IG Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 940.50 ($12.16).

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 815.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 759.03.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

