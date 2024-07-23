Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY24 guidance at $10.30-10.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 10.300-10.700 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ITW opened at $245.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.10.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

