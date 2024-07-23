IMAX (IMAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.69 million, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

Insider Activity at IMAX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.