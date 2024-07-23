Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Immersion worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Immersion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,669,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Immersion Price Performance

IMMR opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.50. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

