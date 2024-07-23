InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. InMode has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 118.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of InMode by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

