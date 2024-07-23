Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 64.9% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 14,397,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668,684 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

