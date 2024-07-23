Intact Financial (IFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$3.53 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC stock opened at C$242.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$229.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$222.81.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on IFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$242.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$247.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

