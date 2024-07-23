Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

