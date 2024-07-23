Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,946,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,359,000 after buying an additional 171,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728,357 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,526,000 after acquiring an additional 883,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $86,487,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FHN

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.