Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 2,031 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,029,000 after buying an additional 173,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350,265 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 2.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Crown by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 186,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Crown by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.23. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.