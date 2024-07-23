Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 84,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 1.2 %

YUMC stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

