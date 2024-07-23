Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

