Intech Investment Management LLC Has $246,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

MRO opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

