Intech Investment Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in KE were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of KE by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after buying an additional 1,288,653 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,823,000 after buying an additional 1,065,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE ( NYSE:BEKE ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

