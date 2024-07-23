Intech Investment Management LLC Has $326,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

