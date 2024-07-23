Intech Investment Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,162 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APA by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 70,013 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $256,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth $852,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 365,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

