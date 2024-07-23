Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,424,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.59.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE MAA opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $156.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Further Reading
