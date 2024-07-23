Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NLY opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

