Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $160,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $191.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.51. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -434.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

