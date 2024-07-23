Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,889 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.72.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

