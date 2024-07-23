Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROST opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

