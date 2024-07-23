Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,732 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,118,874 shares of company stock worth $37,880,875 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

