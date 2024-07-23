Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

NYSE:TFX opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

