Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 135,721 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,721 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 113.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 110,036 shares during the period. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.81 and a 200-day moving average of $190.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.