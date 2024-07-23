Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 14,076 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 15.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of GGG opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

