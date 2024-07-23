Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.33.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $295.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

