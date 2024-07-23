Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 269,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.