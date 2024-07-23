Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,756 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $292.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.66. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.