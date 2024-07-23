Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

