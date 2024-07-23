Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 37,891 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 96.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,891 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Shares of AVY opened at $224.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

