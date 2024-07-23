Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Unum Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 626,676 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 357,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group
Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Unum Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unum Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Solar Stocks Stumble: Why This Could Be a Buying Opportunity
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Will This Pet Retailer’s Stock Break Out of the Doghouse?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is This Financial Stock a Bargain Buy After Recent Pullback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.