Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Unum Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 626,676 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 357,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

