Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 40,734 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,734 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Amcor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

